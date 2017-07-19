VA politicians express condolences regarding Sen. John McCain - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VA politicians express condolences regarding Sen. John McCain

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: Tim Kaine Source: Tim Kaine
(WWBT) -

Virginia politicians are expressing their condolences after learning that Senator John McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Congressman Donald McEachin also released a statement:

“My prayers are with John McCain and his family. This man has been a true hero, dedicating his life to the service of our country, first in the armed services and then as a longtime senator. I hope and pray for his speedy recovery.”

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly