VA politicians express condolences regarding Sen. John McCain

Virginia politicians are expressing their condolences after learning that Senator John McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong!— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 20, 2017
Congressman Donald McEachin also released a statement:
“My prayers are with John McCain and his family. This man has been a true hero, dedicating his life to the service of our country, first in the armed services and then as a longtime senator. I hope and pray for his speedy recovery.”
