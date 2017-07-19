RESTAURANT REPORT: Dirty dishes left overnight

A health inspector told one restaurant not to leave dirty dishes out overnight so they don't attract pests.More >>
A health inspector told one restaurant not to leave dirty dishes out overnight so they don't attract pests.More >>
When you have lunch in a sandwich shop, do you look to see if the staff washed their hands and is wearing gloves to make your sandwich? You should.More >>
When you have lunch in a sandwich shop, do you look to see if the staff washed their hands and is wearing gloves to make your sandwich? You should.More >>
Two restaurants had problems with flies on their last health inspection reports.More >>
Two restaurants had problems with flies on their last health inspection reports.More >>
A couple of restaurants were written up on their health inspections for not cooling foods properly.More >>
A couple of restaurants were written up on their health inspections for not cooling foods properly.More >>
Two restaurants had high numbers of violations in this Restaurant Report, including storing a bag of personal food in the ice used for your drinks.More >>
Two restaurants had high numbers of violations in this Restaurant Report, including storing a bag of personal food in the ice used for your drinks.More >>