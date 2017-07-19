McGuire VA Hospital responds to sewage spill

A major sewage leak forced McGuire VA Hospital to evacuate staff and prompted an urgent call from the union president for an extensive cleanup.

McGuire is responding to concerns that not enough had been done to address serious health concerns.

McGuire said the safety of veterans and staff remain its top priority. The statement confirms a sewage leak occurred in a first-floor bathroom on Monday. It calls it an isolated plumbing issue that caused contaminated water to enter its Sterile Processing Area.

Union President Jennifer Marshall described it in raw terms saying there were feces running down walls in the area where sterilized hospital operating room equipment is kept. Her fear was that the restoration process was not adequate.

On Wednesday, McGuire said remediation efforts began immediately to find and fix the plumbing problem. Professional crews are working around the clock, and the medical center will have a third party industrial hygienist come in, inspect and certify that it's safe to resume sterile processing.

The reusable equipment under the tarp is being sent to VA hospitals in Hampton, Salem and Durham, North Carolina. McGuire is also contacting veterans whose planned medical procedures were impacted by the leak. It says it could take three weeks to complete repairs and get inspections done.

McGuire also confirmed that the Joint Commission, a hospital accreditation organization, was there when the leak happened. It says they have kept the Joint Commission informed throughout the entire process and that the Commission appreciates its transparency and remediation efforts.

