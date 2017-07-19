Remembering Rudy: Teachers raise money for student's funeral service

Teachers are raising money to pay for a former student's service after he drowned in the James River.

Rudy Organiz went to the river for the first time on Saturday, spending the summer afternoon with his colleague when the two decided to cool off in the water.

"They decided to get in. It was hot. There were a lot of people in the water near Belle Isle. That's where they were, so they didn't see any harm," explained Wendy Wadsworth, Rudy's former teacher.

But the two were caught in a current and unable to swim. According to Wadsworth, Rudy's friend was swept up onto the shore and was physically ok.

But police say Rudy was trapped under the water near Hollywood Rapids. He was unable to get to the surface, and emergency responders were unable to find him in time.

Now his former teachers, friends, and church members are coming together to raise money to send Rudy on his final journey.

The 20-year-old moved to Hanover from Guatemala in 2014, leaving his home and family to move in with his older brother. When his brother moved back to their home country, Rudy stayed to pursue his education.

"He surrounded himself with men from his church. He called them his brothers, so he didn't feel alone, but he didn't have family here," explained Wadsworth.

His former teacher explained he eventually d ropped out of school to work full time, but he was still working to get his degree and had aspirations for higher education.

"He was so independent and loving of life. He was always looking for the next opportunity and saying, 'What can I do next, learn next,' " said Wadsworth, describing how his visits to her classroom would always end with a smile. "He would always greet me with a smile, say, 'How are you today, Mrs. Wadsworth?' and tell me to have a blessed day."

The team of teachers are using an online donation site to raise money to bring Rudy's body back home to Guatemala.

According to Wadsworth, Rudy's mother is sick and his father passed away, leaving it financially difficult to bring the youngest of six siblings back home.

"Between government regulations from our country and his, it's going to cost thousands of dollars," said Wadsworth, explaining even if they are able to pay to get Rudy back to Guatemala City it will be tough for the family to be able to afford renting a car to drive to the airport to transport his body.

Because of his culture and religion, cremation is out of the question.

A service will be held at Life Church on Atlee Road in Mechanicsville on Saturday at 6 p.m. It is the church Rudy attended, where he felt surrounded by 'family.'

Donations can be made here.

