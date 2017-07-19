Over 900 Dominion Energy customers without power in Henrico

Over 900 Dominion Energy customers are without power in Henrico.

The outage is affecting those who live off of River Road, near the Country Club of Virginia.

Dominion Energy says their crews were in the area doing some upgrades on the lines and equipment. They say a tree fell in another area, which caused the outage.

A majority of the customers should have their power back by 7 p.m.

Crews are currently on the scene assessing the damage.

