Man injured in Henrico fire has died

The man, who was severely injured in a fire that killed three children in Henrico, has died, according to his family.

His sister is asking for privacy, but she said, “He was a loving father who loved Jeremiah, Shyla, and Sage very much like they were his own.”

On July 7, Ross was found unresponsive around 3 a.m. at Highland Pointe Apartments in the 1000 block of West Nine Mile Road, along with his fiance's children, 1-year-old Sage, 2-year-old Shyla, and 7-year-old Jeremiah.

The children died from smoke inhalation on July 8.

Shawn was the fiancé of their mother.

