Henrico police officer passes away

An Henrico police officer, who has served the county for 17 years, has just passed away.

Lieutenant David K. Craft served Henrico County since January 2000.

According to sources, he died unexpectedly and was a supervisor.

"It is with a great sadness and heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our brother, Lieutenant David K. Craft," Henrico police said on Facebook. "He will be missed greatly by his brothers and sisters in the Police Division. Please keep David, his family, and the Henrico County Police Division in your thoughts and prayers as we struggle through a very difficult time."

