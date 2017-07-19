Man drops U-Haul off; company charges $600 to his account

Parents, if you are looking for a fun way to spend your Friday night with the kids, you might want to look at the Science Museum of Virginia.More >>
Parents, if you are looking for a fun way to spend your Friday night with the kids, you might want to look at the Science Museum of Virginia.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Supreme Court is granting the Trump administration's request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in.More >>
The Supreme Court is granting the Trump administration's request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in.More >>
Police say road rage may have sparked a shooting that left one woman seriously injured in Virginia.More >>
Police say road rage may have sparked a shooting that left one woman seriously injured in Virginia.More >>
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.More >>
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.More >>
William Gay said he went to the U-Haul on Jeff Davis Highway in Richmond the Friday before Memorial Day to rent a 6x12 foot trailer to help someone move.More >>
William Gay said he went to the U-Haul on Jeff Davis Highway in Richmond the Friday before Memorial Day to rent a 6x12 foot trailer to help someone move.More >>
Your family budget can get blown quickly by bored kids, but a little planning can help.More >>
Your family budget can get blown quickly by bored kids, but a little planning can help.More >>
Another alleged victim of a Chesterfield business man arrested on fraud charges is speaking out and hoping others will also come forward.More >>
Another alleged victim of a Chesterfield business man arrested on fraud charges is speaking out and hoping others will also come forward.More >>
If you're looking for a little extra cash this summer, you are a smart phone app away or computer away from a few extra dollars.More >>
If you're looking for a little extra cash this summer, you are a smart phone app away or computer away from a few extra dollars.More >>
Summer break is nearly half over for many students, but there are still ways you can save money.More >>
Summer break is nearly half over for many students, but there are still ways you can save money.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>