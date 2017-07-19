Police: Woman shot in possible road rage incident

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police say road rage may have sparked a shooting that left one woman seriously injured in Virginia.

Alexandria Police said in a statement that the shooting happened Wednesday morning along Eisenhower Avenue near the Capital Beltway.

Images from the scene show a dark SUV with a broken window. Police spokeswoman Laura Binz says police don't yet know what led up to the shooting, but witness statements led them to believe it may be a road rage incident.

The driver was arrested in Maryland later in the day, according to WRC.

Ernest Stickell, 58, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Maryland State Police, WRC reported.

Binz says the woman was taken to a hospital, where she is in serious, but stable condition. A man who was also in the vehicle wasn't injured. Binz didn't know who was driving when the shooting occurred.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.