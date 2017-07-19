Person arrested after traffic stop in Chesterfield

A person was arrested after a traffic stop in Chesterfield.

A Chesterfield police officer attempted to stop a vehicle they say tried to avoid a traffic checkpoint. This happened in the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue around 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday.

The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began. However, the vehicle did eventually stop, and two people ran from the scene.

The vehicle's passenger was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12