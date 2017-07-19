Bass Pro Shops: we extended invitation to Ashland Santa, but he declined

The Ashland Santa Claus is looking for a new place to set up his workshop after he says he was let go by the Bass Pro Shops corporate office. Bass Pro Shops disputes the claim, saying he declined their invitation this year.

Paul Davis says he can "only say good things about the store, the management and the employees" at the Ashland store that he went to for nine years, but the corporate office decided to use "a Santa service located in Chicago" for all their stores this year.

Davis says the local store contacted him and tried to help him reach out to the Chicago company, but Davis was unable to reach an agreement with the company on contract terms.

"I will miss all of the relationships that we have built over the years, the families that I will not get to have visits with, the new families that we add each year and all of the great Santa helpers I have had the good fortune to work along side," said Davis.

The Bass Pro Shops corporate office says Davis was not let go or terminated. They say they extended an invitation to him to return this year, but he declined.

Bass Pro Shops released the following statement:

Santa’s Wonderland offers more than a million free photos to families each year and we are constantly evaluating how to improve the experience for our customers. While this individual declined our invitation to return, we look forward to continuing to offer Richmond-area families a great experience with Santa later this year as part of our Santa’s Wonderland tradition.

Davis says he will still be available for "bookings to the general public, corporate events, parades, tree lightings, private family events, photo events and all sorts of things."

