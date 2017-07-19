Bass Pro Shops leaves Ashland Santa out in the cold

The Ashland Santa Claus is looking for a new place to set up his workshop after he says he was let go by the Bass Pro Shops corporate office.

Paul Davis says he can "only say good things about the store, the management and the employees" at the Ashland store that he went to for nine years, but the corporate office decided to use "a Santa service located in Chicago" for all their stores this year.

Davis says the local store contacted him and tried to help him reach out to the Chicago company, but Davis was unable to reach an agreement with the company on contract terms.

"I will miss all of the relationships that we have built over the years, the families that I will not get to have visits with, the new families that we add each year and all of the great Santa helpers I have had the good fortune to work along side," said Davis.

Davis says he will still be available for "bookings to the general public, corporate events, parades, tree lightings, private family events, photo events and all sorts of things."

