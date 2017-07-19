RVA Parenting: Science Museum of Virginia After Dark Event

Parents, if you are looking for a fun way to spend your Friday night with the kids, you might want to look at the Science Museum of Virginia. The museum is hosting an event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. called Science After Dark: Coding Night.

Here is the information from the Science Museum:

The evening event will help guests uncover the basics of coding or expand a pre-existing skill set to create exciting new projects.Science After Dark guests can experience three floors of interactive exhibits, join in fun coding challenges and learn more about the da Vinci advanced robotic surgery system from the Bon Secours team.

In the Dome theater at 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., guests can get prepared for the upcoming solar eclipse by joining an astronomer for an all-live Cosmic Expedition all about the science behind eclipses.

Guests will explore the science, history and cool facts about this amazing celestial phenomenon.

After the shows, guests can enjoy a special screening of “The LEGO Movie” at 8 p.m. Weather permitting, guests are also invited to step outside to stargaze with the Richmond Astronomical Society on the front lawn.

Science After Dark is a monthly evening event held one Friday each month at the Science Museum of Virginia. The next Science After Dark will be held on Friday, August 18, and will open the toolbox to help guests learn how to tackle basic home improvement projects. The featured movie will be “Twister”.

Science After Dark activities and a Dome Feature are $10 for general public; $5 per each additional Dome Feature. Museum members enjoy free exhibit admission and a free Cosmic Expedition, $5 or Dome pass per for the feature film in The Dome. Call 804.864.1400 to reserve your tickets.