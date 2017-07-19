Off-duty Petersburg police officer rescues man from Appomattox river

Officer Christopher Ayers was driving to Petersburg to start his shift when he spotted a wheelchair in the road on the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge.More >>
The school system says the testing violations will likely result in A.P. Hill Elementary’s accreditation being withheld by the state.More >>
Repairs are underway at the Petersburg Police Department due to the lack of air conditioning.More >>
The Colonial Heights fire chief is speaking out about a shortage within his department that found firefighters taking to social media pleading for help.More >>
A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of a former parks department employee accused of killing a wedding caterer from Hopewell.More >>
