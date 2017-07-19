Petersburg Schools fires several employees over SOL violations

Petersburg City Public Schools says several employees have been fired following an investigation into SOL testing procedures.

This comes after accusations that a teacher at A.P. Hill Elementary School cheated on SOL tests. The school system confirms "several employees are no longer employed by Petersburg City Public Schools as a result of the investigation," but they would not comment on specific personnel disciplinary actions.

“We must ensure the integrity of the testing environment, and violators of state procedures will face consequences," said Superintendent Marcus Newsome. "The vast majority of our teachers, staff members and administrators are doing the right thing to improve instruction and academic achievement throughout the school system. Petersburg students can and will succeed when we provide engaging and relevant learning opportunities."

The school system says the testing violations will likely result in A.P. Hill Elementary’s accreditation being withheld by the state.

