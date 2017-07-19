Former correctional officer arrested for giving drugs to inmates

President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.More >>
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.More >>
Richmond Police and the Department of Public Utilities are responding to a water main break on Wednesday.More >>
Richmond Police and the Department of Public Utilities are responding to a water main break on Wednesday.More >>
Investigators say Benjamin Joel Rackley gave inmates prescription-type medications at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center.More >>
Investigators say Benjamin Joel Rackley gave inmates prescription-type medications at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
According to VCUAlert, the victim was at home when a man entered through an unsecured door. The suspect demanded money from the victim, but the victim struck the suspect in the stomach.More >>
According to VCUAlert, the victim was at home when a man entered through an unsecured door. The suspect demanded money from the victim, but the victim struck the suspect in the stomach.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.More >>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.More >>