Former correctional officer arrested for giving drugs to inmates

A former correctional officer is under arrest following a joint investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

Investigators say Benjamin Joel Rackley gave inmates prescription-type medications at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center between Aug. 1, 2016 and Feb. 1, 2017.

The Campbell County Adult Detention Center is in Rustburg, Va., south of Lynchburg.

He was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to deliver drugs to prisoners, one count of delivery of drugs to prisoners, and two counts distribution of a controlled substance.

Investigators say more charges are expected against other individuals.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12