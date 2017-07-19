Large water main break near Whitcomb Court in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Large water main break near Whitcomb Court in Richmond

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police and the Department of Public Utilities are responding to a water main break on Wednesday.

This is happening at Hospital Street and Valley Road, near the railroad tracks.

The Department of Public Utilities says the road is closed in the area. No word yet on the cause or how long repairs will take.

