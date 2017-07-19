VCUAlert: man tries to rob victim in Fan home invasion

Richmond Police are investigating a report of an attempted home invasion in the Fan.

It happened around 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Grove Avenue. According to VCUAlert, the victim was at home when a man entered through an unsecured door. The suspect demanded money from the victim, but the victim struck the suspect in the stomach. The suspect then ran out and fled through a rear alley.

The suspect is described as a black male, about six-feet-three-inches tall, muscular build, wearing a white t-shirt with an unknown logo on the front and torn sleeves.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

