What's driving you crazy: All this I-295 construction!

In Friday's "What's Driving You Crazy?": I-295 construction from Hopewell to the Chester and Varina area.

This is happening from mile marker 13.3 to mile marker 18.2. It started last Sunday, but it should finish up by 5 p.m. Friday.

Until then, expect alternating lane closures for the north left, center and right lanes.

If there is something driving you crazy on the roads, head over to Candice Smith's Facebook page and leave a comment!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12