5 in hospital after drive-by shooting in Richmond's east end

Five people are in the hospital after they were hit in a drive-by shooting in Richmond's east end early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Bethel Street in Whitcomb Court around 2:30 a.m. When they got there, they found five people - three males and two females - all with gun shot wounds. One of the males was a 17-year-old.

The victims, who were at different homes along the street, say they were just sitting outside on their porches when someone in a dark-colored SUV came driving down the road and started shooting. Those five neighbors are recovering at VCU Medical Center.

Now police are looking for that dark-colored SUV that could be a Jeep. If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

