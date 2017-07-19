Brunswick Sheriff searching for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for sex crimes

The Brunswick Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a man who is armed and dangerous.

Christopher Demoranville is wanted in three different jurisdictions for stalking, threats, sex crimes and a probation violation.

The 46-year-old man is 5-feet-11-inches tall, about 185 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen in a 2008 White GMC Yukon with Virginia Plate VTF-1471.

If you see him, call 911 or the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.

