West Broad Street closed due to natural gas leak

West Broad Street is closed due to a natural gas leak.

A construction crew hit the gas line around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Traffic is being diverted from the 5500 block of West Broad Street onto Libbie Avenue while Richmond Gas works to repair the line.

There is no timeframe on when the repairs will be completed.

