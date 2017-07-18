Acts of Kindness: Henrico outreach founder honored

A Henrico mother wanted to get her children involved in helping the area’s homeless.

She succeeded in inspiring hundreds throughout the community to donate their time and resources.

As donations poured in, Cheryl Roberts Bemis launched a nonprofit called “Pay It Forward Outreach.”

She and other volunteers provide food, clothing, and furnishings to veterans, victims of disaster, as well as homeless individuals and people just trying to stabilize their lives.

A volunteer and friend said Cheryle is so full of life and love for people and always wants to do more to help. We’re surprising Cheryle with NBC12’s kindness appreciation recognition and a little something towards the rent on her new building.

