Camp in Richmond thanks police for keeping eye on campers, staff

A camp in Richmond thanked Police Officer Jonathan Davis for keeping a watchful eye on the campers and staff.

In response, Officer Davis said, "No sweat. It's my camp too." The owner of Passages Adventure Camp, Kevin Tobin, said he was choked up by Officer Davis' response.

"Not sure what we do to deserve that comment, but so thankful for the way he feels about Passages and our people," Tobin wrote on Facebook.

"Almost a decade ago, early in the morning, I witnessed a Police Officer do something on Belle Isle I had never seen before. I called the local precinct to report the incident. It was Officer Davis in full uniform, all by himself with no one in sight, picking-up trash at Grateful Dead Rock. Stuff like that goes a long way with me," said Tobin.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12