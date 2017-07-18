Union president calls for more thorough cleanup at McGuire VA Hospital

A major sewage leak at McGuire VA Hospital on Monday morning has caused one area of the hospital to be evacuated and closed off. Hospital officials responded quickly when the pipes broke. They called in a professional company to clean up and sanitize the area.

The area affected is called the Sterile Processing Supplies Area, which is closed to unauthorized personnel. The area is filled with black tarps that have hospital operating room equipment underneath.

However, on Tuesday, Union President Jennifer Marshall said near the same area, meals are prepared for veterans, who are patients. Therefore, she sent an email to hospital officials calling for a more thorough cleanup, to include the hospital's ventilation system.

Marshall said the pipes on the first floor broke, spilling raw sewage into the lower level basement corridor. According to Marshall, fecal matter was running down the walls, and the floors are still wet.

Marshall believes more needs to be done to protect veterans' health. She said the Joint Commission, an organization that accredits more than 21,000 health organizations, was in McGuire at the time.

However, according to Marshall, the Joint Commission was not told about the sewage leak.

We reached out for comment from McGuire VA Hospital, but the spokesperson is out of the office until July 25. We also contacted two other representatives and left them messages but have not heard back.

