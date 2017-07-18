Alleged fraud victim of Chesterfield businessman speaks out

Another alleged victim of a Chesterfield businessman arrested on fraud charges is speaking out and hoping others will also come forward.

She's one of five people identified only by initials in the federal complaint against Timothy Scott Wenk.

She says her family was devastated after she wired Wenk money believing they would be moving into a home in Chesterfield that was rent to own.

The woman's alleged experience with Wenk is the basis for the wire fraud charge against him. According to the complaint, he promised the same house to three different people. That house has no one living in it today.

Victim V.S. in the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court decided to partially remove the cloak of anonymity provided her full name not be used until the entire case is resolved.

She talks about how difficult it has been for her family and says, "It was hard. The kids were disappointed when they found out the house was no longer ours."

V.S. says she connected with Wenk through a Craigslist ad for a home on Breaker Pointe Court. She wired $5,496 from her credit union account in San Diego to an account at BB&T in the name of Capital Business Services. But, she says her damages are close to $10,000.

"I did lose more than just the wire transfer. The moving costs, the storage fees and trying to find a house on top of that and not being able to get the money back," said V.S.

Wenk was the owner of Premier Consulting Services, Premier Credit Consultants and according to federal investigators, several other businesses including Capital Business Services.

V.S. says she grew suspicious after Wenk started delaying her move in day.

"I kept bugging him about giving me a date of when things are going to be done, and he kept giving me one excuse to another," said V.S.

She researched his name and found our reports about his arrest in Chesterfield. Wenk was charged with receiving roughly $100,000 from people who expected him to secure mortgage financing which he never delivered.

He stated his innocence in an interview with NBC12.

"I'm not some con artist that sits and tries to steal people's money like it's being made out to be. I'm a very hard working person," said Wenk.

The Chesterfield charges were d ropped but can be brought back. The FBI arrested him at the Chesterfield court proceedings. Victim VS is encouraging others to share their stories.

"He said the same thing to me. I'm not a con artist. I wouldn't be talking to you right now. I'm trying to make things right for you. If he conned you he conned you. Took your money that never resulted. He did you wrong. Come forward. Let people know what happened. let police know what happened," said V.S.

Wenk faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

We reached out to his federal public defender by phone and email and have not heard back.

