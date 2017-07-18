Chesterfield volunteer fire department in need of repairs

The Wagstaff Circle Volunteer Fire Department needs a lot of repairs to give the emergency staff a safe place to sleep and work.

Businesses are now stepping up, but more needs to be done.

Issues include sinking pavement and a crumbling retention wall on the outside, but the issues extend into the building itself.

The volunteer firefighters need help. No working air conditioning is taking a toll on the firefighters, who cannot escape the heat.

Americool Heating & Cooling is taking care of the heating and cooling system for free.

"Trane came on board to donate the equipment. We'll donate the labor so this won't cost the firehouse one dime," said Chip Wells, Americool Heating & Cooling.

However, more needs to be done, including roof repairs.

Jones Roofing is donating time and talent to fix the roof. There are cracks in concrete, which needs to be fixed for the trucks to be able to pull in and to keep the crew from tripping when rushing out of the building

The parking lot needs to be paved and the retaining wall needs replacing

"There are a lot of good business owners in this town. If we all get together and pony up $1,000, $5,000, it's not a lot to us, but would be to the firehouse," said Wells.

Years ago, a mold issue in the building forced the firehouse to spend all of its capital. They hope to raise $60,000 to keep up with future issues, a responsibility Captain Matt Glasser feels weighing on his shoulders, to save the firehouse he spent his childhood watching his firefighter father

"Being second generation in a fire station, it means a lot to us to have that bond to share," said Glasser.

If you want to help with any of the items on this list, you can contact the fire department directly. If you don't have money to donate, you can donate your time by joining the volunteer team.

