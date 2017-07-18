State pitches more oversight for Richmond Public Schools

The Virginia State Board of Education is aiming to tighten its grip on Richmond Public Schools.

RPS’s struggling performance record had prompted the state to review the school system and recommend changes, at the request of former Richmond

Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden.

However, now that the state's recommendations are in via a Memorandum of Understanding, the current Richmond School Board believes the state is vying for too much control, with potentially severe consequences for RPS.

Others fear the increased state oversight could deter future superintendent candidates, as a search is now underway to fill Bedden’s seat.

Only 17 of the city's 44 schools were fully accredited this past school year. The Memorandum of Understanding would potentially stay in place until all of Richmond's schools are accredited.

That’s no easy task, according to RPS teacher and Support Richmond Public Schools advocacy group member, Emma Clark.

"That could be a very long time," said Clark.

Over the next decade, the state pitched approving any Richmond School Board spending, putting a state representative on the school board and even withholding $30 million in funding if Richmond schools can't all meet the mark.

While some Richmond School Board members said they want to collaborate with the state, they also voiced concern that RPS should maintain control.

"What's concerning to me, is that something we requested would come with consequences, like a potential loss in funding, or having a state rep on our board," said Clark, who attended the board meeting Monday night.

Others fear a district with too much state involvement might deter potential superintendent candidates from pursuing Richmond, especially after the latest superintendent was let go after just three years.

"Why would I come to Richmond if I'm not going to have the autonomy to do what I'd like to do?" continued Clark, of what candidates might consider, over the agreement.

The Richmond School Board is sending amendments to the memorandum back to the Virginia State Board of Education.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12