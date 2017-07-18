Community to hold vigil for 3 children who died in Henrico fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Community to hold vigil for 3 children who died in Henrico fire

By Megan Woo, Digital
Source: GoFundMe Source: GoFundMe
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The community will remember the children who died in an Henrico apartment fire at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday.

Organizers are planning to hold the vigil at the Save-A-Lot, located at 5174 Nine Mile Road, at 6 p.m.

If you plan on attending, you are asked to bring candles, orange balloons, and teddy bears. 

