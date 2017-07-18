Community to hold vigil for 3 children who died in Henrico fire

The community will remember the children who died in an Henrico apartment fire at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday.

Organizers are planning to hold the vigil at the Save-A-Lot, located at 5174 Nine Mile Road, at 6 p.m.

If you plan on attending, you are asked to bring candles, orange balloons, and teddy bears.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12