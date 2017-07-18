Community holds vigil for 3 children who died in Henrico fire

A parking lot full of people came together on Wednesday to remember three young children who died in a fire earlier this month.

The community is remembering the lives of Shyla, Sage, and Jeremiah Gilliam.

This comes as the family deals with another tragedy.

Their mother's fiancé Shawn Ross, who was trapped inside of the house during that fire, has died.

"It's tough, but our faith is strong," said the children's aunt, Makon Fletcher.

Nearly two weeks have gone by since the inseparable siblings were trapped in a house fire at their Highland Pointe Apartment and later died.

A protector is what family says Jeremiah, the oldest sibling, was. They say he tried to save his little sisters that fateful morning.

"To the end he was remarkable," said their uncle, Robert Gilliam. "He was their hero, and he's our hero."

On Wednesday, in the parking lot of the siblings' day care, a community continued to pray and surround a heartbroken family with love.

"Just pray for us to have strength, and JoJo, she is just remarkable," said Gilliam.

Their mother, Joreatha Lewis, is relying on faith and is staying close to loved ones while holding on to the memory of her babies.

At just one, two and seven years old, the people who gathered in their honor, are proof of the little ones' legacy, evidence of their lights, which will continue to shine.

"We know where they are, and they're comfortable and smiling down on us," said Fletcher.

