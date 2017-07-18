Richmond police open up water hydrants to keep children cool

The Richmond Police Department has opened up water hydrants to help children stay cool during the heat wave. The hydrants opened in several city neighborhoods on Tuesday.

The hydrants will be opened for two hours at a time on a rotating schedule in the following neighborhoods:

Creighton

Fairfield

Gilpin

Hillside

Mosby

Whitcomb

This will be in place until the temperatures start to moderate, according to police.

"Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham recruited other city agencies, the Department of Public Utilities, and the Department of Public Works, to make the process possible," police said in a press release.

“I remember as a child when they would open the hydrant in my neighborhood so we could play in the cool water,” said Chief Durham in a press release. “We looked forward it so much. I’d like to thank DPU and DPW for working with us to make it happen.”

Click here to see the schedule.

