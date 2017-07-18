Gov. McAuliffe, 10 others sign statement urging Congress to come together on health care

Eleven governors, including Governor Terry McAuliffe, signed a statement urging Congress to come together on health care.

Here is the statement:

Congress should work together to make health insurance more affordable by controlling costs and stabilizing the market, and we are pleased to see a growing number of senators stand up for this approach. The Senate should immediately reject efforts to 'repeal' the current system and replace sometime later. This could leave millions of Americans without coverage. The best next step is for both parties to come together and do what we can all agree on: fix or unstable insurance markets. Going forward, it is critically important that governors are brought to the table to provide input, and we stand ready to work with lawmakers in an open, bipartisan way to provide better insurance for all Americans.