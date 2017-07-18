Hanover sheriff: Woman steals victim's identity, charges $1,800 to account

Hanover deputies are searching for a woman who they said made several fraudulent purchases at a store.

Deputies said the woman entered a store in the 7200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike and used the victim's identity to purchase several electronics and open an account.

According to the deputies, $1,802 was charged to the victim's account, which was opened by the suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

