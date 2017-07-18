Man stabbed by moped rider in Fredericksburg road rage incident

Police are searching for a man and a woman who were on a moped after a road rage incident resulted in a driver being stabbed.

It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Plank Road/ Route 3 and Huntington Hills Lane.

Police say the victim was driving on Plank Road, getting ready to make a left turn onto Huntington Hills Lane, when the moped rider and the victim started arguing. The victim told police he turned onto Huntington Hills Lane and the moped rider followed him. The victim then got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect, and that's when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a white male in his 50s, thin build, with short gray hair and a scruffy beard. He has a tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a dark blue tank top, dark blue cargo shorts, and a blue open-face helmet.

The suspect was with a female passenger who has long blonde hair, wearing a white or light-gray tank top and cut off jean shorts. She may have a tattoo on her left thigh.

They were riding a medium-blue moped with a milk cart strapped to the back.

If you have any information that can help, call police at 540-373-3122.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12