Chipotle shuts Virginia store after reports of illnesses

NEW YORK (AP/WRC) - Chipotle says it temporarily shut down a restaurant in Virginia following reports of customers becoming ill.

The company says it shut down a location in Sterling, Virginia, on Monday after becoming aware of a "small number" of reported illnesses. It says it is working with health authorities to understand the cause, but the reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus. Chipotle plans to reopen the restaurant after a "complete sanitization."

The Denver-based company notes that norovirus does not come from its food supply and it is safe to eat at its restaurants.

"We take every report of illness seriously. In accordance with our established protocols, our team is working to ensure the safety of our customers and employees, including voluntarily closing the restaurant yesterday to conduct a complete sanitization," Jim Marsden, executive director for food safety, said in a statement to WRC.

Chipotle has been working to bounce back from a series of food scares that started with E. coli outbreak in the fall of 2015 and included a norovirus case in Boston. Its shares fell more than 5 percent Tuesday.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.