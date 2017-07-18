Chesterfield man arrested in connection with house fire

A Chesterfield man was arrested in connection with a fire that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Jeffrey Perdue, 46, of Chesterfield was arrested and charged with felony burning of a building, felony burning of an occupied dwelling, and felony threat to burn.

Crews responded to the 6700 block of Madison Street around 3:56 p.m. for a report of a shed fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the shed's roof. They reported heavy black smoke conditions coming from the single-story home, which is about 60 feet from the shed.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, and the homeowner was displaced as a result.

Perdue is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail. He will appear in Chesterfield County General District Court, but his court date has yet to be announced.

