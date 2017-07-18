Mayor launches 'Richmond 300' initiative to handle city's growth

Richmond's mayor wants the city to see the future - or at least start thinking about it.

Mayor Levar Stoney launched "Richmond 300," an initiative to develop a city-wide master plan to handle Richmond's population growth over the next 20 years.

The mayor says the city is already adding more than eight new residents a day, but Richmond is landlocked. The mayor says the city needs a road map for smart growth, and he doesn't want the plan to only be developed within the confines of City Hall.

"The central piece of this effort involves you," said Stoney. "Every single person in this city can talk smartly about how their neighborhoods can grow."

Richmond will turn 300 years old in 2037 - hence the name of the project. The mayor says the new plan with guide the city in its decision about budgets, zoning, street projects, parks, and economic development.

