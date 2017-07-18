Police investigating suspicious package near Lewis and Williamsb - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police investigating suspicious package near Lewis and Williamsburg roads

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Henrico Police Department is investigating a suspicious package near Lewis and Williamsburg roads on Tuesday afternoon. 

This area is near Richmond International Airport.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing multiple police units in the area. 

This is a developing story.  

