Chick-fil-A tests 'Family Style Meals'

Chick-fil-A is testing family meals in three markets. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

How would you like your Chick-fil-A with a side of baked beans and macaroni and cheese?

Through Nov. 3, the restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is testing "Family Style Meals" in Greensboro, Phoenix and San Antonio.

"The Family Style Meals include one entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls to serve four people, with the option to add additional entrees, shareable sides and beverages," Chick-fil-A said on its website. "Plates, utensils and condiments are also included."

Entrée options include chicken strips, the "original" chicken breast, nuggets and grilled chicken breasts.

Side options will include bacon baked beans, fruit cup, macaroni and cheese, salad and "the Superfood Side."

The meals start at $29.99.

