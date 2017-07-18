State Police ID suspect killed by Culpeper deputies; shotgun recovered at scene

A Virginia State Police investigation is underway in Culpeper after a shooting involving deputies on Monday evening.More >>
Police say the victim got into an argument with a moped rider. The rider stabbed the victim, then took off.More >>
Waste management in Sussex county confirms that a person was struck and killed Monday morning at Atlantic Waste disposal.More >>
Fire crews responded to a truck stop in Amelia after heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building.More >>
McDonald's is conducting a full investigation after a Hanover woman wrote on Facebook saying an employee at an Henrico McDonald's refused to serve her husband while he was on his dinner break..More >>
