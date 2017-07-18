Crews battle 2-alarm fire at warehouse near Richmond Raceway - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at warehouse near Richmond Raceway

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The fire is on Carolina Avenue. (Source: NBC12) The fire is on Carolina Avenue. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a warehouse near Richmond Raceway on Tuesday morning. 

Multiple fire trucks were called to Wellborn + Wright, a flooring business, just after 5 a.m. 

  • Allison Norlian will have updates from the scene on Carolina Avenue on 12News Today through 7 a.m. Click here to stream live. 

When crews arrived to the scene, they saw smoke around the roofline. When firefighters entered the building, they encountered zero visibility. 

As of 6:15 a.m., the fire was not yet marked under control. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly