Crews battle 2-alarm fire at warehouse near Richmond Raceway

The fire is on Carolina Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a warehouse near Richmond Raceway on Tuesday morning.

Multiple fire trucks were called to Wellborn + Wright, a flooring business, just after 5 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they saw smoke around the roofline. When firefighters entered the building, they encountered zero visibility.

As of 6:15 a.m., the fire was not yet marked under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Battalion chief tells me fire is inside warehouse. 2 alarm fire. Still fighting it RIGHT NOW. No one hurt. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/8QO1UVF7QH — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) July 18, 2017

