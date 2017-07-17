Man drives himself to hospital after being shot twice in Richmond

Richmond police say a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot twice.

The man drove himself to VCU Medical Center around 9:53 p.m. on Monday after receiving two non-life-threatening shots.

Police believe the victim was shot on Spotsylvania Street in Mosby Court.

Officers say the silver Ford sedan he drove to the hospital in is currently surrounded by crime tape.

There is no word on what initiated the shooting.

