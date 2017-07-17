Richmond City Auditor Umesh Dalal resigns

Richmond City Auditor Umesh Dalal resigned after complaints of workplace bullying.

City council voted unanimously 9-0 to accept Dalal's resignation. Council met in a closed session on Monday, which is protocol when discussing personnel matters, to discuss Dalal's future.

Dalal made a name for himself by exposing government waste for well over a decade.

His resignation follows an investigation into his office and allegations of bullying, retaliatory behavior and other issues toward his staff.

However, council voted 6-3 to accept Dalal's severance package. The terms of his agreement were not made public.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12