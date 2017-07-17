Henrico police arrest mother for almost dropping son

Henrico police have arrested a mother who officers say almost dropped her son.

Officers responded to a business in the 5300 block of Chamberlayne Road for a report of receiving counterfeit money. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman, Asmah Jamilah Karriem, 29, who appeared intoxicated.

During the interview, officers say Karriem almost dropped her son, but an officer intervened and kept the child safe.

The suspect was arrested and transported to jail for passing a counterfeit note and endangering the welfare of the juvenile.

