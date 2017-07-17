Richmond School Board to hold community meeting regarding conditions at George Mason Elementary

The Richmond School Board voted to have a community meeting at George Mason Elementary School to discuss plans for students.

Supporters at Monday's school board meeting want the students moved out of the building by the next school year due to the deplorable conditions. Some school board members said the board should not be making a decision without receiving input from the school and administration.

Those against the idea are calling the move political.

The community meeting will be held at the school on July 31.

