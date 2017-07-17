Colonial Heights fire chief speaks out about department shortage

The Colonial Heights fire chief is speaking out about a shortage within his department that found firefighters taking to social media pleading for help.

Only six Colonial Heights firefighters were available to respond to a house fire that happened on Saturday in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue.

It took over 30 firefighters from surrounding agencies to come to Colonial Heights rescue.

The fire chief said he has been trying for years now to get more firefighters, but it has not been approved, not even for the current budget year that just began.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12