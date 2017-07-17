Colonial Heights fire chief speaks out about department shortage

The Colonial Heights fire chief is speaking out about a shortage within his department that found firefighters taking to social media pleading for help.More >>
The Colonial Heights fire chief is speaking out about a shortage within his department that found firefighters taking to social media pleading for help.More >>
A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of a former parks department employee accused of killing a wedding caterer from Hopewell.More >>
A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of a former parks department employee accused of killing a wedding caterer from Hopewell.More >>
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect involved in robbing a woman at gunpoint.More >>
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect involved in robbing a woman at gunpoint.More >>
Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder trial of a former parks department employee accused of killing a wedding caterer from Hopewell.More >>
Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder trial of a former parks department employee accused of killing a wedding caterer from Hopewell.More >>
Petersburg City Council voted to create a tax collector position during Tuesday night's meeting.More >>
Petersburg City Council voted to create a tax collector position during Tuesday night's meeting.More >>