Wagstaff Circle Volunteer Fire Department falling apart

The Wagstaff Circle Volunteer Fire Department is holding an open house, but it is not your typical open house.

They want neighbors to see that their fire station on Adkins Road is falling apart.

Their HVAC system is broken, their roof is leaking, and even parts of the walls are crumbling.

Two companies have offered to help with the HVAC, but volunteer firefighters need money for other repairs.

Otherwise, they warn their fire station may have to close.

