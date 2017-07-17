Correction: Man injured in Henrico fire is still alive

We need to issue a correction on a story we reported at the top of our 6 p.m. newscast, as well as an online article, which has since been deleted.

Family members tell us Shawn Ross has not passed away but is in fact alive.

Earlier this evening, we were given erroneous information from someone claiming to be with the P.R. firm where Ross worked. Furthermore, the family says a GoFundMe page circulating online is not approved by the family.

We sincerely apologize for the error and any difficulty this brought for Mr. Ross' family and colleagues.

