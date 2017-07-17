State could get involved with RPS if all schools are not accredited by 2026

The Virginia Department of Education could be getting involved with Richmond Public Schools if they do not meet certain standards.

If all schools are not accredited by 2026, the state Office of School Improvement (OSI) will place a person on the Richmond Public Schools school board.

As of July 17, 2017, only 19 out of 45 schools are accredited within the state.

In Richmond, only 19 of 45 schools are accredited with the state. #RVA #NBC12 — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) July 17, 2017

Richmond Public Schools is implementing a corrective action plan (CAP) in order to improve student achievements that comply with the Standard of Quality priorities.

If Richmond Public Schools fails to meet the following responsibilities, then the Virginia Department of Education can withhold At-Risk-Funds, which amounts to $30 million.

Click here to see the powerpoint from Richmond Public Schools.

The following are responsibilities of the Virginia Board of Education (VBOE) and Department of Education (VDOE):

The MOU will remain in place until all schools are accredited. The VDOE will provide technical assistance in support of the MOU and corrective action plan. The School Board chair will meet at least twice per year with the State Superintendent and the VBOE President. The RPS Superintendent will meet every two months with state Office of School Improvement (OSI) staff and provide a written report on selected student data and progress on the CAP. State OSI will review planned uses of local funds and provide feedback. The following are responsibilities of the Virginia Board of Education (VBOE) and Department of Education (VDOE) State OSI will approve (in advance) any expenditures of state and federal funds (grants). State OSI will review new or modified instructional programs and/or professional development. State OSI will review CAP for Operations & Support Services, Human Resource Leadership and Community Relations & Communications. VBOE will modify the MOU as progress is made.

The following are responsibilities of the Richmond City School Board and Richmond City Public Schools:

RPS School Board will provide names and information of the top 3 permanent Superintendent candidates to the VBOE president 5 days before making an offer. RPS Superintendent will meet every two months with state Office of School Improvement (OSI) staff and provide a written report on selected student data and progress on the CAP. State OSI will review planned uses of local funds and provide feedback. State OSI will approve (in advance) any expenditures of state and federal funds (grants). The following are responsibilities of the Richmond City School Board and Richmond City Public Schools State OSI will review new or modified instructional programs and/or professional development. State OSI will review CAP for Operations & Support Services, Human Resource Leadership and Community Relations & Communications. RPS School Board will provide a CAP and submit to VBOE for approval at a time determined by VBOE. The plan must include stakeholder input. RPS Superintendent will provide RPS School Board monthly updates about the CAP -- RPS will send information to VDOE. The following are responsibilities of the Richmond City School Board and Richmond City Public Schools cont.: RPS staff will participate in state OSI professional development. RPS School Board and Superintendent will appear before VBOE for updates as requested. RPS School Board and Superintendent will participate in VSBA training annually. If all schools are not accredited by 2026, the state OSI will place a person on the RPS School Boar

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12