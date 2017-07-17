Richmond police need help in finding 2 people who have been missing for over a year

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding two people who have been missing for over a year.

Melanie A. Davis, 55, was last seen in the 3000 block of Woodrow Avenue in May of 2016.

She is described as an African-American woman with a medium complexion and brown hair. Police say she is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has a tattoo of vines on her lower back and several burn marks on her neck and shoulders.

Lander S. Freeman, 73, was last seen in the 1500 block of Silver Avenue on June 6. He left his home to walk to Kings Market. Officers said his walking stick was found on the porch of a friend's home on Silver Avenue.

He is described as an African-American man with a medium complexion. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Officers said he has an injury to one of his eyes. He was last seen wearing a coat with fur around the hood and "Obama" written on the back, green pants, and a black fedora-type hat.

“We are working with our law enforcement partners across the state and the region to bring these individuals home,” Major Crimes Detective William Thompson. “It’s possible they may be in another jurisdiction, even another state. We hope the public may provide any tips or information that may assist us with reuniting Ms. Davis and Mr. Freeman with their families.”

Anyone who sees Melanie A. Davis or Lander S. Freeman or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12